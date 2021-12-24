CCTV captures mysterious footage of ‘ghost’ light orb floating down street

Paranormal experts are stumped by this mysterious video of a “ghost sighting” as an unexplained light orb travelled down a quiet residential street.

The strange light was caught on camera passing outside a house in the early hours of December 12 - prompting speculation it could be a ghost.

It appears from behind a parked car before quickly dropping to a lower level - prompting speculation that it could be a ghost.

Paranormal whizz Chris Romer, chairman of the Association for the Scientific Study of Anomalous Phenomena, said it was the best sighting of 2021.

