Artist creates necklaces and earrings out of ice to keep cool in heatwave

An artist has come up with an innovative way to keep cool during the heatwave using jewellery.

Christina Ashman, 33, who runs a fashion and jewellery brand, got creative with some ice cubes and silver to make a cooling necklace and earrings.

Unfortunately, the jewellery didn’t last long in the sunshine when she tested them out but did work to cool her down.

“It worked for about 10-15 minutes before they melted and fell off,” Ashman said.

