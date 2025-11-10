This is how many cups of coffee you can safely drink in a day

How much coffee is too much coffee?

Doctor Zoe Williams has shared the latest advice on the number of cups you can safely drink in a day.

The resident This Morning doctor explained how the Food Standards Agency has advised a person consumes no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day.

Dr Williams said: “That’s four cups of coffee you make at home with instant, or two barista coffees as they use a double shot, so no more than that.”

The doctor warned that too much coffee can impair a person’s judgement.