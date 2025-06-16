Independent TV
Watch James Whale’s emotional message to wife and listeners after terminal cancer diagnosis
Radio presenter James Whale has delivered an emotional on-air message to his wife and listeners following his terminal cancer diagnosis.
The 74-year-old, who has been living with stage four kidney cancer for the past five years, announced in May that he had stopped his treatment and was “at the end of his cancer journey”.
Speaking on TalkTV on Saturday (14 June), the broadcaster said: “I'm going to miss my wife like absolute mad, and my listeners who have been with me over the past lifetime.”
"If you've got to be terminally ill and check out, I'm quite glad it's now,” he added.
Whale, who has been a fixture of British radio and TV for five decades, said earlier this month that he’ll be “exceptionally lucky” if he “makes it to Christmas”.
