Wild dolphin injures swimmers at Japanese beach
Wild dolphins swimming at Suishohama beach in the town of Mihama, Japan, attacked swimmers on Saturday, 16 July.
A man in his 60s suffered broken ribs and another man in his 40s was bitten on the arm in separate incidents on the same morning.
Two other people were injured by dolphins later on Sunday.
Local police say that the region has recorded six attacks of this nature in 2023.
Swimmers have been told not to approach or touch the dolphins.
