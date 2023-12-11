Royal children join Princess of Wales to help at Christmas baby bank

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis joined the Princess of Wales to volunteer at a baby bank near Maidenhead on Monday, 11 December.

The royal children picked out Christmas presents for those in need, sifting through donated goods after being given the task of choosing toys they would like and filling festive bags.

It comes after Kate made an official visit to the Baby Bank in Holyport Maidenhead in April.

Footage released to mark the trip showed Kate with her arm around George, saying: “You can see how rewarding this work is, knowing that you’re helping out others” and her son replies “yes”.