Kate Middleton and Prince William met a couple of unexpected subjects on their visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday (29 September).

The duchess showed impressive levels of nerves as she calmly held a tarantula in her hand while on a trip to Ulster University. Prince William got to handle what appeared to be a python as the couple tour the country for one day as part of their royal duties this week.

The duke and duchess also got to meet with some nursing students who they’d spoken to via video call about their experiences during lockdown in the county.