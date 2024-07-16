King appears to snap at aide to help Queen struggling in heavy rain

King Charles III appeared to snap at an aide to help a struggling Queen Camilla as she attempted to put on her coat in heavy rain during the couple’s visit to Jersey on Monday, 15 July.

The monarch, 75, watched on as his wife, who turned 77 on Tuesday, tried to put her arm through an extra layer of clothing while holding a perspex umbrella.

Charles tried to help Camilla before looking visibly annoyed and gesturing for assistance from staff.