Kourtney Kardashian reveals that her therapist told her to date Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that her therapist advised her to date her now-husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Looking back over their relationship, the reality star shared that she was initially hesitant about entering a romantic relationship with the musician, who had been a long-time friend.

However, she says that a conversation with her therapist convinced her to give things a go, after she had initially turned down multiple invites to go out.

One of the points that made her change her mind was the suggestion by her therapist that the 46-year-old "sounds like a good dad."

