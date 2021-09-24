The "Loch Ness monster" has been spotted lurking near the shore by a wild camper.

Richard Mavor is thought to have captured the figure swimming on the banks of the loch using his drone while filming for his Youtube channel, Richard Outdoors.

In the clip, the drone hovers in the air above the loch.

Only yards from the participants, a shape purporting to show a long neck and large body - matching the mythical description of Nessie - appears to lurk.

The 54-year-old pilot from Embsay was taking part in the great glen canoe challenge for Alzheimer’s Society.