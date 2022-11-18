Former Love Island contestant reveals how to boost your chances of getting cast

Former Love Island contestant Coco Lodge has shared tips for anyone applying to be on next year’s ITV show.

After appearing this year, the ex-islander told her followers how she managed to get cast.

“They love it if you have a really basic job or basic Instagram, you need to give off low-key vibes,” she explained.

Coco also appeared to take a swipe at Gemma Owen by suggesting having a “famous parent” would help get you on the show.

