Martin Lewis reveals how much married couples can earn back in taxes

Martin Lewis has revealed how married couples can get more than £1,000 pounds back in tax.

The money-saving guru says more than 2.1 million couples could be due some “serious cash” in backdated payments.

Those in a relationship where one partner is a basic rate taxpayer and the other is a non-taxpayer.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Money Show, he explained that those in civil partnerships can also avail of this by filling out a form.

