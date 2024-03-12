Martin Lewis explains your rights on returning faulty consumer goods

Martin Lewis has explained your statutory rights when it comes to returning faulty consumer goods.

The Money Saving Expert founder shared the handy acronym, SAD FART, when it comes to getting your money back on faulty items.

The 51-year-old, explained what SAD FART stands for, when he appeared on This Morning today (12 March), said: “Satisfactory quality, as described - there is your ‘sad’.

“Fit for purpose, and last a reasonable amount of time.”

Mr Lewis then went on to explain what a reasonable amount of time is.