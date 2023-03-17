Martin Lewis reveals how Britons on Universal Credit can get £300 free cash

Martin Lewis has revealed how Britons who claim Universal Credit can get £300 free cash by signing up to a savings account.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Money Show, the MoneySavingExpert founder explained that people on Universal Credit or on working tax credit should set up a Help to Save account, in which they will receive a bonus 50p for every pound they save over a period of four years.

Users who save the maximum amount per month could get £300 free cash at the end of the second year, Lewis said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.