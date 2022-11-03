‘Act now’: Martin Lewis explains why Brtis should put £1 into HSBC account

Martin Lewis has urged people to “act now” and put £1 in a HSBC account as soon as possible, saying Brits could potentially earn thousands of pounds back from the small deposit.

The Money Saving Expert shared the tip on ITV’s Money Show Live on Tuesday night.

“HSBC’s online bonus saver pays 3% and up to £10,000,” Lewis explained.

“Here’s a trick, the terms say you can get this account whether you’ve got a current account or a saving’s account. Well it’s flex savings account allows you to open it with £1.”

