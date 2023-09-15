A strange ‘cosmic event’ discovered on a Dublin beach and reported by Virgin Media News, turned out to be a huge hole dug by some men.

The news report opened by stating the finding on Portmarnock Beach was a “huge mysterious crater that looks out of this world”.

The news team had even gone to the lengths of interviewing an astronomy expert to help explain how the hole appeared.

However, the hole was the result of a man-made event, with a group of friends digging it during a beach day.