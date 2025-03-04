Meghan surprises longtime fans at private Netflix show screening

The Duchess of Sussex surprised fans at an intimate screening of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, in New York City on Monday (3 March).

Meghan’s eight-part series sees her inviting famous friends to “a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips”, the streaming giant says.

It comes after the Sussexes signed a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix in 2020.

With Love, Meghan was released on Tuesday (3 March) after being delayed from January due to the Los Angeles wildfires.