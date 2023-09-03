A TikTok food-lover has shocked the internet with a hack that is changing the way people use their oil in the kitchen.

Instead of pulling the plastic tab off your bottle and throwing it in the bin, Cooking Cards (also known as Zach and Steve), insist it can actually be used to help control your pour.

“Don’t you hate it when you’re pouring oil and it makes a mess everyone?” Zach said in the TikTok video, showing its effectiveness when it’s removed, and then put back into the lid.