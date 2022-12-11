Nasa’s Orion capsule returns from trip around the moon

Nasa’s 25-day Artemis I mission came to a dramatic close on Sunday morning, as an unmanned Orion capsule returned from its trip around the moon to reenter Earth’s atmosphere, before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.

A US Navy craft, the USS Portland, was on hand with a team of divers using a special winch to recover the ship.

The arrival marked an important step in the Artemis programme, an ambitious initiative to get human astronauts back on the moon by 2024.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here