Watch heartwarming moment orphaned seal pups return to ocean after sanctuary rescue

This is the heartwarming moment two orphaned seal pups returned to the ocean after being cared for by volunteers at the Skegness Natureland Sea Sanctuary.

The seals, named Little Chef and Turtle Bay were released back into the sea after they were nursed back to health by staff at the sanctuary.

Little Chef turned up at Chapel Beach on New Year’s Eve. Exhausted and underweight, she needed to be brought back to the hospital for some rest and a good few meals.

Turtle Bay was rescued 10 days later.

After lots of fish and TLC, the seals reached the target weight of 30kg and were ready to be released again.