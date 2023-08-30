Runaway pet lion captured after causing chaos in Karachi

A runaway pet lion caused two hours of chaos in Karachi after it escaped from a private vehicle amidst heavy traffic in the southern Pakistani city on Tuesday, 29 August.

The huge animal was being transported by its owner when it fled on the main road of the port city during peak traffic hours, according to police.

After roaming on the road, the lion made its way into the basement of a nearby building.

The Wildlife Department said the lion had been taken to its compound, as keeping lions in residential areas is banned in Pakistan.