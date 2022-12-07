Couple surprise friends and family by getting married at engagement party

A couple stunned their friends and family as they revealed their engagement party was actually their wedding ceremony.

Victoria, from New York, and her partner George Curtis, both 28, originally planned to elope as a big wedding day was “overwhelming” for them.

Instead, they surprised their 45 guests by changing from their party attire into wedding outfits in just 15 minutes before saying their vows at a rooftop venue.

“Everything just fell into place. It was exactly what we wanted,” Victoria said.

Sign up for our newsletters.