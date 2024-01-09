‘Selfish’ passenger disrupts 6-hour overnight flight with rainbow flashing device

A passenger on a six-hour-long overnight flight was filmed using a flashing light-up charging cable, prompting social media users to describe them as “selfish.”

Footage posted on Reddit shows rainbow-coloured strobes lighting up the cabin, which is otherwise dark with the aircraft’s lights turned off.

“That’s horrendous. I’m surprised the flight attendant didn’t say anything,” one user commented.

The original poster said they managed to ignore the spectacle.

“I just wore my hood up and over my head and endured - the upright seat was more annoying to me anyhow,” they explained.