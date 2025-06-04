Paul Hollywood admits friends won’t bake for him after tearful cake incident

Paul Hollywood has recalled a baking horror story in which a friend became tearful after he judged one of their bakes.

Appearing on Wednesday's (4 June) episode of The One Show, the Great British Bake Off judge told an anecdote about a companion who, after baking their own birthday cake, wanted his opinion.

Hollywood revealed that he didn't hold back, offering up a similar level of criticism he might give a contestant on the Channel 4 show — but this was at the friend's insistence.

"Do it like you do on Bake Off," Hollywood said the friend told him.