Fugitive pig captured after days of rampaging through Pennsylvania neighbourhood

Police have rescued an enormous fugitive pig after it ran riot through a Pennsylvania neighbourhood last week.

Numerous calls were made to the Manheim Township Police Department after locals spotted the creature running round Hamilton Park in Lancaster Township.

Authorities soon found out how fast and elusive pigs can be.

"This one escaped capture for days, presumably living off the land like its cousin, the wild boar," officers said.

The pig was eventually captured on 15 June after police called in staff from a farm sanctuary to bring it into "custody."