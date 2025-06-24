Listen as Prince William attempts unexpected accent in BBC Radio 2 voice note

Prince William surprised BBC Radio 2 host Scott Mills live on air with an unexpected voice note on Tuesday’s (24 June) show.

The Prince of Wales donned an Australian accent and said: “'Good morning, Scott, or should I say g'day, Scott?”

Featuring on the show was Robert Irwin, an Australian ambassador for the Earthshot Prize, and William apologised for not being able to be there to greet him in person.

He then joked Mills should be cautious of Irwin as he “likes to pull random terrifying animals and creatures out of his pockets while he's on anyone's show and talking to them”.