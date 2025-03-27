Prince William made a playful dig at Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper’s clothing as he joined him for a visit to young farmers in Somerset on Wednesday, 26 March.

The Prince of Wales is set to make an appearance on the popular TV series.

Cooper greeted William with the quip “Great hair”, with the prince laughing and remarking “Is that your clean shirt?” and joking about his footwear: “Are they the cleanest ones you’ve got?”

The Prince was there to raise awareness of mental health care for farmers.