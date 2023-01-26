Prince William congratulates Earthshot Prize finalists at Windsor Great Park

Prince William congratulated the finalists of his Earthshot Prize as he met them for the first time on Thursday, 26 January.

The finalists gathered with the prince at Cumberland Lodge, a retreat in the grounds of Windsor Great Park.

As he met each finalist, he asked them what he could do to help them.

The Prince of Wales is the founder and president of the prize, which honours environmental pioneers.

Thursday marked the second last day of the finalists’ week-long retreat at the lodge, where they received advice on how to scale up their projects.

