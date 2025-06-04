Inside largest-ever auction of Princess Diana’s iconic outfits

Take a look at some of the Princess of Wales’ best-known looks before they go under the hammer in the “largest Princess Diana auction ever”.

Martin Nolan, co-founder of Julien’s Auctions which will be holding the sale later this month in Los Angeles, said that Diana was a “style icon” that has struck a chord with the younger generation.

He said 200 plus items are all “works of art” and will continue to appreciate in value over the years.

Nolan said the public’s interest in Diana has soared thanks to Netflix’s The Crown, with her “challenges” making her more relatable.

Julien’s Auctions’ Princess Diana’s Style And A Royal Collection live sale will take place at the Peninsula Beverly Hills, California on June 26.