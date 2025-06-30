Rita Ora reveals how she broke convention with Taika Waititi proposal

Rita Ora has spoken candidly of how she proposed to her now-husband Taika Waititi.

The "Hot Right Now" singer, 34, and the Jojo Rabbit director, 49, tied the knot in 2022.

Ora told Davina McCall's Begin Again podcast how she filled a hotel room with heart-shaped balloons and a cake because it's what she would have wanted for her proposal, before getting down on one knee.

Adding that she wasn't sure if he would say yes, the musician recalled how Waititi "absolutely loved" her breaking convention with her proposal.

"I just wanted to lock him down," she added.