Royal guard knocks child to ground during march

A royal guard at the Tower of London has been filmed knocking over a child who was in his way.

In the clip shared anonymously on TikTok and reported by Ladbible, two royal guards were seen marching at the London landmark, watched by tourists.

But the child quickly stepped right into the path of one of the guards, and was pushed to the ground. The soldier lifted his leg to avoid stepping on the boy, shouted and carried on marching.

Onlookers gasped as the child fell to the ground, but he quickly got back to his feet, seemingly unhurt.

Sign up to our free newsletters by here