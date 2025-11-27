Celebrity Traitors’ star Ruth Codd has revealed she has had her second below knee leg amputation.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday (26 November), the 29-year-old said that she is now in a wheelchair, which she has affectionately named ‘Fat Tony’.

Whilst she did not share the reason for the operation, she described the ordeal as a “lot to unpack”.

Playing football at the age of 15, Codd sustained an injury to her leg, which failed to heal correctly leading to multiples surgeries and chronic pain. Aged 23, she had her right leg below the knee amputated.