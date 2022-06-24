This week, we’re thrilled to be joined by writer and presenter Salma El-Wardany to discuss her debut novel, These Impossible Things. She chats with Olivia about celebrating female friendship, writing Muslim women into popular culture, and why she’ll never post about her relationship status on social media. The two also discuss why we should include men in the conversation around misogynistic abuse, and dismantle the idea that “nice guys finish last”.

