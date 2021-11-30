A mall Santa has sparked backlash after asking a mother if there is anything she can do to "fix" her deaf son.

Carter, a young boy who uses New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL), was sitting on Santa's lap at a shopping centre in New Zealand when the comments were made.

"Is there nothing you can do to help him with surgery... nothing you can do to fix it?" Father Christmas asked.

Carter's mother handled the situation perfectly, simply responding: "No, no need for that... there is nothing to fix, we have sign language."

Sign up to our free newsletters here.