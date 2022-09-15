An adorable young girl in Scotland had a crowd cheering for her as she crossed the finishing line at a running race - but it appears victory wasn’t enough for her as she continued dart round the track.

Edie Campbell-Goddard was competing in a 10m children’s sprint at the Highland Games in Oban, Argyll and Bute on 25 August.

Edie’s proud mother Dawn said: “She looked back and saw she was in the lead so just kept going... Everyone was cheering and clapping for her, she loved being in the limelight I think.”

