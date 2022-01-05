German flock of sheep forms syringe shape in Covid jab push

Hanspeter Etzold, a team-builder in northern Germany, has had enough of the coronavirus and is using a flock of friendly sheep to try and spread the Covid vaccine message beyond their grass pastures.

Using drones and a local flock belonging to shepherd Steffen Schmidt and his wife, Etzold used approximately 700 sheep and a few goats to form a giant 100 metre-long syringe, seen in full from the air.

Germany has lower vaccination rates most other Western European nations, though many Germans are simply unsure if they should get a jab rather than vehemently opposed to vaccination.

