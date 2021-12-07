Skier disappears into snow after botching running flip

Amusing footage filmed in Aspen, Colorado shows a skier crashing into the snow after botching a running gainer/inverted front flip.

The funny winter fail was caught on camera on March 4, 2021, as the snowy weather cushioned his descent.

Reilly Rowan commented: "While skiing in Aspen, I saw a jump and with a crowd watching, I just had to send it. Turns out I didn’t get enough rotation.

The video has gone viral on TikTok with the tag: "I only do this stuff so my friends think I’m cooler than them".

