Airport customs seize 22 snakes from woman’s luggage

A woman who snuck 22 snakes and a chameleon onto a plane by packing them into her check-in luggage had the animals seized by airport authorities in India.

Customs officers in Chennai intercepted the passenger's baggage after she arrived from Kuala Lumpar on 28 April.

The animals were seized under the Wildlife Protection Act, Indian officials said.

Footage released by Indian authorities shows customs officers handling one of several huge snakes in Chennai.

