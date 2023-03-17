How to pour the perfect pint of Guinness

St Patrick’s Day has arrived and that means one thing - it’s time to drink plenty of Guinness.

The famous drink has been enjoyed on the Irish shores and beyond for centuries now, and is of course a favourite for revellers who celebrate on 17 March.

But, as we all know, there is an art to pouring the perfect pint of Guinness.

So how exactly is it done?

On St Patrick’s Day, The Independent takes a look at how to pull the perfect pint of “the black stuff”.

