A new trailer for Strictly Come Dancing has dropped, offering viewers a sneak peak of the dancers before the new series premieres on 20 September.

The 30-second clip, released on Friday (5 September), shows Strictly’s professional dancers and head judge Shirley Bassey soaking up the last of the summer fun at a mansion before they perform a fun poolside routine.

As well as familiar faces, the teaser introduces brand new professional dancers Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon.

Releasing the trailer, the BBC said it “gives an early taste of a sizzling full-length routine” that will be seen again in the upcoming launch show, which will see 15 stars matched up with their partners.