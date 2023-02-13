Elon Musk spotted sitting with Rupert Murdoch at Super Bowl

Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch were spotted sitting next to each other at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The pair were seen chatting shortly after Rihanna’s halftime show, with NFL commentator Kevin Burkhardt – a Fox employee – noting the “brilliant minds in that box” as they were shown during the broadcast.

“Rupert pays our checks too, so that’s always good,” he said, as Mr Murdoch and Mr Musk appeared on the screen.

This year’s Super Bowl was broadcast across the US on Fox.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.