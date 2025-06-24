How to save £180 by switching banks this summer according to finance expert

A finance expert has shared her top tips on how to earn £180 by switching banks.

Appearing on BBC Morning Live on Tuesday (23 June), Laura Pomfre revealed the top three banks you should consider switching to this summer if you want a bit of extra cash hassle-free.

Santander Edge offers £180 for new members switching bank accounts, with First Direct 1st Account coming in a close second giving people who sign up to bank with them £175.

TSB Spend and Save gives £100 for a switch, and new customers can also take out £15 cash back a month for six months.