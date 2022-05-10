Motorcyclist snatches woman’s phone during Twitch live stream

Politicians in Italy have called for greater police presence in Naples after a Swedish tourist was mugged while live streaming from her phone.

Elina, 24, had been chatting to her 31,800 followers live on Twitch for almost half an hour before peering down a dark and narrow alleyway and making light of the city’s dangerous reputation.

Moments later, a person riding a motorbike snatches her phone away and drives off as the live stream continues.

Elina confirmed to The Independent that she is okay following the incident and was reunited with her father afterward.

