Jada Pinket Smith has admitted that she “crossed the line” with Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino shortly after the pair divorced.

Speaking to Ms Zampino, she said she could “imagine it definitely took some forgiveness” on her part due to her boundary breaching.

The pair then recalled an exchange where tensions ran high over complaints made about the behaviour of Trey, the son Will Smith shares with his ex.

Mr Smith was married to his first wife between 1992 and 1995, and tied the knot with his second in 1997.

