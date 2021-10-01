Dying dog gets to play in the snow one last time after Utah ice center delivered buckets of ice shavings to her home so the pup could enjoy a final weekend with her owners.

The dog’s owners were heartbroken to have to put her to sleep on Monday, but before her passing, they give her one last weekend packed with her favorite food and some time in the snow.

The owners said: “We are devastated and already feel the enormous void of her absence. We are comforted in knowing she departed with grace and dignity”.