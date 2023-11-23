Restaurant customer leaves note blasting waitress for ‘flirting’ with her husband

A waitress was left a sharp note in lieu of a tip by a customer after apparently flirting with her husband.

The angered diner wrote “Don’t call my husband sweetheart,” on the section where a tip is usually given, with no extra money given.

The couple posted the receipt to Reddit, with the caption“first time visiting the South.”

Many commenters slammed the diners for the note, defending the waitress’ alleged flirting as “southern hospitality.”

“I live in Texas. It would be weird if the waitress didn’t call you hun or sweetheart etc,” one user said.