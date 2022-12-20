'Magical' moment little boy sees snow for the very first time

The heartwarming moment a little boy played with snow for the first-ever time was caught on camera.

This video shows the joy on Dominic’s face as he frolicked and broke out in gleeful laughter after throwing his first snowball.

He was born in Mexico and saw the frosty weather while visiting his grandparents in Utah.

“The first thing he did was put his hands in the snow and started jumping around,” his mother Candice said.

She said the “magical” experience reduced her to tears, getting to watch him “experience something with such enthusiasm.”

