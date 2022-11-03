Aaron Paul files petition to change surname

Aaron Paul and his family have filed to change their surnames, according to TMZ.

The ‘Breaking Bad’ actor, 43, was born Aaron Paul Sturtevant, but uses Aaron Paul as a professional moniker.

According to documents seen by TMZ, the actor and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, have filed a petition to use his professional surname as their new last name.

The couple have also reportedly filed to change their six-month-old son’s name from Casper Emerson Paul to Ryden Caspian Paul, already using the latter name on social media.

