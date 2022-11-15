Wild chimpanzees ‘show off’ objects just for attention

Chimpanzees in the wild have been observed showing off objects just for the sake of getting attention.

Researchers captured this footage showing a young chimp showing a leaf to its mother to grab her focus.

This social behaviour was previously thought to be unique to humans, a belief this video appears to debunk.

According to Science Daily, previously documented referential gestures by the species were just made to ask for something.

The primate is our closest living relative, sharing around 99 per cent of our DNA.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.