‘I’m a psychologist from the world’s happiest country - this is our secret’

In 2023 Finland was named the happiest country in the world for the sixth year running by the World Happiness Report, an annual UN-sponsored index.

Finnish psychology researcher and philosopher Frank Martela says happiness doesn't come naturally to the country - but Finnish people work hard to live a satisfying life.

Martela told CNBC Make It that their happiness can be attributed to three widely-held beliefs.

“It would be more accurate to say that Finland is the country that has the least unhappy people in the world,” he added.